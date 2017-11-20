- Advertisement -

Virgil van Dijk would do a great job at Liverpool, insists ex-forward Dirk Kuyt.

Van Dijk was the subject of a controversial transfer wrangle in June when Liverpool were forced to issue a public apology for an improper approach for the Netherlands international defender.

Recent newspaper reports claim the Reds are considering a new move for the 26-year-old in January.

Kuyt told Sky Sports: “I know Virgil. I didn’t play with him in the national team but he’s a great player. We’ll see how things will go in the winter break or at the end of the season.

“I don’t think it’s strange for me to say he is a player who will suit Liverpool very well. He has the right mentality and he is a great defender.

“He could do a great job at Liverpool but it’s not for me to say if he would be an improvement or not. That’s up to the club.”

Liverpool have had issues at centre-back this season but youngster Joe Gomez has impressed. Retired Netherlands international Kuyt does not believe Van Dijk’s potential arrival would be detrimental to the 20-year-old.

“I think the Liverpool team now has great players but if you want to be contenders for titles then you have to have more than 11 good players,” he said.

Kuyt was speaking at the launch of Liverpool FC Foundation’s second official legends game, which will see the team take on Bayern Munich Legends at Anfield on March 24, 2018.