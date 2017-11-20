- Advertisement -

Super Eagles should not be carried away by another famous win over Argentina but instead they should keep working hard so as to shine at next year’s World Cup in Russia, according to Lobi Stars vice-chairman Mike Idoko.

The Eagles first beat Argentina 4-1 in a friendly in June 2011 in Abuja, before they repeated the feat earlier this month courtesy of a 4-2 win in Krasnodar, Russia.

Lobi Stars boss described the latest win as a huge boost for Nigeria’s World Cup hopes, but at the same time cautioned against becoming complacent on account of this.

“We should not start celebrating and get carried away (by this win), but instead we should keep building ahead of the World Cup,” Idoko said in an interview.

“The win has opened other people’s eyes to what we are capable of and so they won’t take us lightly, we must be better prepared and work harder.

“We are capable of beating any team in the world if we have the proper mentality and the players are encouraged.”

Nigeria were unbeaten on the way to Russia 2018.

Their first round foes at the World Cup will be known on December 1 after the draw by FIFA.