Italian football federation (FIGC) president Carlo Tavecchio resigned from his post, on Monday, a week after the national team failed to qualify for the World Cup finals, Italian media reported.

Referees association president Marcello Nicchi told reporters that Tavecchio had quit during a meeting at FIGC headquarters in Rome, AGI news agency reported.

Tavecchio, 74, had been under pressure to step down after a goalless draw at home to Sweden meant Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1978.

Coach Gian Piero Ventura was sacked last Wednesday.

