- Advertisement -
Italian football federation (FIGC) president Carlo Tavecchio resigned from his post, on Monday, a week after the national team failed to qualify for the World Cup finals, Italian media reported.
Referees association president Marcello Nicchi told reporters that Tavecchio had quit during a meeting at FIGC headquarters in Rome, AGI news agency reported.
- Advertisement -
Tavecchio, 74, had been under pressure to step down after a goalless draw at home to Sweden meant Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1978.
Coach Gian Piero Ventura was sacked last Wednesday.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]