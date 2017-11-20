- Advertisement -

Arsenal are in talks with Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated chief scout Sven Mislintat about a switch to the Emirates, Sky Sports reports.

The Gunners are hoping to appoint Mislintat as de facto head of recruitment – overseeing the club’s scouting and recruitment alongside current chief scout Steve Rowley.

Newspaper reports claimed last week that Rowley was leaving the club but sources have told Sky Sports News that he will remain in place during a transition phase.

The Gunners are believed to be close to an agreement with Dortmund and Mislintat, which could be completed in the next few days.

Mislintat is nicknamed ‘Diamond Eye’ in Germany. His discovery of Shinji Kagawa in Japan was one of many of successes since the 45-year-old joined Dortmund in 2007.

He also oversaw the additions of Robert Lewandowski, who has gone on to thrive at Bayern Munich, and current stars Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic.

Mislintat embraces the most modern scouting methods, including the use of data analysis. Arsenal own US based analytics company StatDNA, who assist their recruitment.

The North London club are currently undergoing a revamp of their recruitment staff, after chief transfer negotiator Dick Law stepped down from his role in September.