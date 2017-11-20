- Advertisement -

West Bromwich Albion have sacked Tony Pulis, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Pulis’ exit was announced by the club’s Chair man John Williams on website Monday morning.

West Brom lost 4-0 to Chelsea at home in their Premier League clash on Saturday, continuing the terrible run of results under Pulis.

West Brom Chairman John Williams said: “These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the Club.

“We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

“We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony’s contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the Club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Assistant Head Coach Gary Megson has agreed to take charge of first-team affairs until further notice.