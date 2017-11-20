- Advertisement -

Nigerian defender Leon Balogun has undergone surgery on his left hand, as confirmed by his German club Mainz 05.

The Super Eagles defender suffered a fractured to his hand on Friday 17 November but soon went under the knife to treat the ailment.

He missed Mainz’s 1-0 win over Cologne in the Bundesliga this past weekend, but is expected to make a quick recovery.

“Leon Balogun suffered a middle hand fracture on his left hand on Friday, which was treated surgically,” Mainz wrote on their official website.

”However, with appropriate healing and a track, the center-back can return to the pitch in the coming weeks and be available for the last group matches.”

It is the second fracture Balogun has suffered in recent times, having damaged his cheekbone ahead of Nigeria’s recent matches against Algeria and Argentina.