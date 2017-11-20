- Advertisement -

Home-based Super Eagles will train for at least two weeks in Rabat before the kick-off the 2018 CHAN also in Morocco.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have an agreement with their Moroccan counterparts as regards training programmes between the two countries and that was what was used when the Super Eagles trained in Morocco prior to a final 2018 World Cup qualifier in Algeria earlier this month.

“The CHAN Eagles will train for about two weeks in Rabat before the tournament begins also in Morocco,” an official said.

The Eagles ’B’ team, who are handled by coach Salisu Yusuf, will also feature in an expanded NPFL Super 4 in Kano from December 11 to 17 as part of their build-up for Morocco 2018 as the new league season will only begin on January 14.

The Eagles are drawn in a first round group in Tangier along with Libya, Equatorial Guinea and Rwanda.

They begin their campaign on January 15 against Rwanda.

Nigeria placed third on their CHAN debut in 2014 in South Africa, but failed to go beyond the group stage in Rwanda two years later.