FC Barcelona have opened communication with Premier League club Everton over the possible signing of Nigeria striker Henry Onyekuru.

Italian champions Juventus have lately also been linked with the exciting forward.

Onyekuru, who is currently on season-long loan at Belgian champions Anderlecht, scored his seventh league goal of the season Saturday, which was also the winner in their 2-1 win at Royal Excel Mouscron.

A source close the youngster said that the Spanish giants also sent a scout to watch Onyekuru destroy Royal Excel Mouscron.

“Barcelona are in talks with Everton on a possible move for Henry (Onyekuru),” he said.

“He has been wonderful in front of goal for three seasons now and his exploits have attracted Barcelona. In fact their scout watched him against Royal Excel Mouscron on Saturday.”

Onyekuru signed a long-term deal with Everton after several months of speculations regarding his future.