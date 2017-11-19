- Advertisement -

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed Nigeria’s under-20 female football team, the Falconets on their 5-1 victory over Morroco on Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The match is the second leg of the France 2018 under-20 World Cup qualifier, and came after the Falconets recorded a 1-1 draw with the Moroccans on their home turf.

Residents of Benin City and environs trooped to the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium to cheer the girls to victory, defying the Saturday heavy downpour in the city, after the state government announced that no gate fee would be required to watch the match.

Reacting to the game, Governor Obaseki said that the girls lived up to the expectations of Edo people and Nigerians, as they reinforced the belief that Edo State is a victory ground for national football teams.

According to him, “The Falconets, have shown, once again, that we are doing the right thing in throwing our weight behind them. They won their game against Tanzania on this turf and have repeated the feat, albeit resoundingly this time.”

Noting that the girls demonstrated an enviable style of play, which often dazzled their opponents, he said that their panache on the field, as well as their determination, were impressive and should be emulated by every Nigerian whenever they are tasked to represent their country.

“I am impressed by how well the girls perform while representing the country. The Edo State Government provided them with the necessary support to win, but it was still dependent on the team to prove their mettle. They have made us proud with the win and we hope the trend continues,” Obaseki said.