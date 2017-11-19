- Advertisement -

Barcelona have announced they will appeal the yellow cards shown to Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Leganes.

Pique was booked in the first half for a slight pull on Nordin Amrabat, with Barca boss Ernesto Valverde describing the yellow card as “excessive”.

Unless his appeal is successful, Pique will miss next Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash at Valencia.

“FC Barcelona informs that it has decided to appeal to the competition committee for the yellow cards shown to Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez during the course of Leganes-FC Barcelona,” Barca said in a statement.



Without the Spain international centre-back, Valverde is likely to be forced into handing Thomas Vermaelen his first La Liga appearance of the season at the Mestalla, with Javier Mascherano out for a month due to a hamstring injury.

Suarez was booked for impeding Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar as he cleared the ball early in the second half, but the Uruguayan striker gained his revenge by celebrating in front of Cuellar after netting his second goal of a game in which he ended a five-match goal drought.