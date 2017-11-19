- Advertisement -

Sunderland have announcement the appointment of former Wales boss Chris Coleman as their new manager.

Coleman, who guided Wales to the Euro 2016 semifinals, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship’s bottom club.

He took training on Sunday morning and will be in the dugout at Aston Villa on Tuesday as Sunderland seek only their second league win of the season.

Chief executive Martin Bain told the club’s official website: “The football club has conducted a thorough process over the last three weeks to identify the best manager for the job, before and after which Chris was the clear first choice.

“We are delighted that he and Kit Symons, his assistant manager, have joined us, and are now focused on working together to get the football club moving in the right direction.”

Colman said it was “an honour” to be named as manager, adding: “I’m over the moon that the club believes I am the right man.

“The club worked incredibly hard to make sure we were a good fit and to show me the potential that can be achieved here.”

“I believe that every person at this football club, every player and every supporter has a part to play in getting us back to where we belong.”

Meanwhile, Coleman’s predecessor Simon Grayson has told the BBC his successor will need time to turn the Sunderland situation around.

On Saturday, the 2-2 home draw with Millwall made them the first team in English football history to go 20 home games without a win.

And Grayson, who was in charge for18 games but won only one, told BBC Radio 5 Live’s “Sportsweek” programme: “I suffered the consequences of not winning enough matches and not being given enough time to turn it around.

“I had no disbelief with the group of the players that I had that we wouldn’t be able to turn it around, and I’m sure Chris will be thinking the same thing.

“I think the biggest thing Chris will need is time, because it does not happen overnight. You can’t turn a club around so quickly when it’s been through some real dark stages.”

Earlier this weekend, ESPN reported that Coleman was poised to take the job at the Stadium of Light.