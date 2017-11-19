- Advertisement -
Real Madrid have confirmed that captain Sergio Ramos suffered a broken nose in Saturday’s 0-0 derby draw with Atletico Madrid.
The defender was substituted at half time at the Wanda Metropolitano, after clashing with Lucas Hernandez in the first half – the Spain international’s nose pouring with blood.
Coach Zinedine Zidane had suggested after the game that it was a fracture and Madrid have now confirmed the extent of the injury in a short statement following medical tests.
Madrid have released no details of Ramos’ expected lay-off, Zidane similarly having been unsure of a timescale for his return.
The European champions are now 10 points off the pace of rivals and LaLiga leaders Barcelona, remaining in third place.
