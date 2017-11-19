- Advertisement -

Former Sunderland manager Peter Reid has backed Chris Coleman to be a success at the Stadium of Light.

Coleman resigned as Wales boss on Friday and took Sunderland training on Sunday morning, with official confirmation of his appointment imminent.

The 47-year-old is expected to take charge of his first match at home to Aston Villa on Tuesday night and Reid believes he is the right man for the job.

“I think Chris Coleman will be a good choice,” he told Goals on Sunday. “He has got a hard job on and the fans are desperate for any sort of result.

“It is a massive football club and when times are going bad, is it a good time to go in? Hopefully, they can only go one way and that is up. Or I am hoping that.

“But it is certainly going to be difficult because the Championship, as we all know, is a tough, tough league.”

Reid managed Sunderland with huge success between 1995 and 2002 and before Coleman’s appointment, was even linked with a possible return to Wearside himself, an offer he says he would accepted.

“Yes, I would have had a go,” said Reid. “They say you never go back, but I would have had a go. But as I said before, I think Chris will be a good choice.”