Swansea City have been hit with an injury to influential striker Tammy Abraham in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Burnley in Saturday’s English Premier League fixture.

The forward started the game but was replaced by Luciano Narsingh in the 82nd minute after a back injury saw him forced out of the pitch.

The 20-year-old has been a bright spark in the Swans’ rather frustrating season, scoring four of their seven top-flight goals.

The Chelsea loanee might be set for a spell on the sidelines, with the coach Paul Clement stating they will have to wait for test results.

“The physios said his back went into spasm, but we will have to see if there’s an injury there in the next day or so,” Clement told club website.

First-half goals from Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes condemned Swansea City to their eighth loss in 12 top-flight games so far this term, with the South Wales outfit 19th in the log.

With doubts over Abraham’s availability for the Swans’ fixture against Bournemouth next week, the return of Cote d’Ivoire international Wilfried Bony is likely to ease Clement off the stress of picking a replacement.

The former Manchester City marksman made a return from a hamstring injury on Saturday, replacing Ghana’s Jordan Ayew after the interval.