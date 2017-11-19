- Advertisement -

Super Eagles have agreed to get 30% of the $9.5 million FIFA will pay Nigeria for qualifying for next year’s World Cup as their qualification bonus.

It was the same percentage employed for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

But in the case of Russia 2018, the amount will be higher at $2.85 million, about $3 million, which is about 1.2 billion Naira in the parallel market, after FIFA increased the appearance fees to the 32 finalists by 12%.

And this figure will rise significantly should the Eagles go past the group stage of Russia 2018, as they did in Brazil in 2014, meaning they will then earn even more cash for landing Nigeria in Russia.

It was reported that Super Eagles will each be paid $15,000-a-man for a win in the first round of Russia 2018 and this amount will rise in later rounds of the championship.

“The Eagles and the NFF have agreed 30% of the appearance fee paid by FIFA will be the qualification bonus to be paid the team, that is the players and the officials,” a top official said.

“All the players and officials who were involved with the team are to be paid based on their call-ups and appearances.”