- Advertisement -

West Bromwich Albion’s board is considering the future of head coach Tony Pulis following Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat to Chelsea, Sky Sports reports.

The Baggies have not won a Premier League game since August, and have recorded only two victories in their last 21 matches.

Pulis has admitted his future is out of his hands and that he had heard the West Brom fans’ chants of ‘Pulis out’.

Albion’s owner, Guochuan Lai, was at the Hawthorns for Saturday’s game as part of a visit planned some time ago and reportedly had discussions with chairman John Williams after the match, but no decision has been made about whether or not Pulis should continue in his role.

- Advertisement -

Speaking after the Chelsea defeat, Pulis said: “The big thing is, this is not about me, the chairman, the owners or anything like that, it’s about the football club and what is the right decision for the football club.

“The club will be here long after I’ve gone, it’s about doing the right thing for the football club. I’ve been in the game long enough to know if you get bad runs then that’s what happens.

“They have to make a decision. I met with the Chinese owners on Friday night, they are wonderful people but I know, as well as everyone else, you have to get results, that’s what it’s about.”