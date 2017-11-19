- Advertisement -

Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is not averse to the idea of taking up the vacant Italy job after the exit of Gian Piero Ventura following the country’s failure to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Ex-Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti is favourite to pick up the pieces following Italy’s 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat to Sweden, but countryman and Nantes manager Ranieri would be willing to give it a thought.

“Would I be the Italy coach? I would have to think about it, but it doesn’t only depend on me, as I have a contract with Nantes and a president who I would have to talk to,” the 66-year-old told Sky Sport Italia.

“I read names like Max Allegri, Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti. I say that right now they need to think carefully about what to do next. Whoever they get from that list will be excellent.

“I think that in Italy the situation of the coach is almost secondary, because we have hit rock bottom and need things to change. There are interesting young players and we will get back on our feet.

“Italy hadn’t missed the World Cup for 60 years, but at times you need to hit rock bottom to get back on your feet.”

Ranieri’s Nantes are fifth in Ligue 1 following Saturday’s 4-1 rout at French giants Paris Saint-Germain.