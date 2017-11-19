- Advertisement -

Watford have rejected Everton’s approach for Marco Silva and will not entertain any further offers at any price, according to Sky Spots.

Reports on Sunday suggested that Watford have put a value on their manager, who has been strongly linked with a move to Goodison Park.

But we have been told that is not true and the club expects Silva to stay at Vicarage Road.

Sky Sports reports Silva would be interested in talking to Everton but the 40-year old’s two-year contract at Vicarage Road does not include a break clause and consequently, their efforts to secure his services have been brought to an end.



Speaking on November 14, a spokesman for Watford told Sky Sports: “We will not countenance an approach for our manager, either from Everton or indeed any other club, be it in the Premier League or abroad.”

Everton dismissed Ronald Koeman nearly a month ago and caretaker boss David Unsworth has overseen one victory in his five matches in charge; they drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.