Moroccan legend Mustapha Hadji has backed the home-based Super Eagles to win their first African Nations Championship title next year in his homeland.

The Super Eagles are in Group C alongside Rwanda, 2014 winners Libya and minnows Equatorial Guinea.

The West Africans failed to qualify for the first two editions of the competition but came third in their first appearance at South Africa 2014.

Their participation at the last edition in Rwanda ended on a disappointing note as they exited the competition in the group stage.

Hadji who was crowned the 1998 African Footballer of the year, however believes the Salisu Yusuf led side id among the favourites to lift the trophy in Morocco.

“Nigeria have a strong team and they have a good chance of winning the CHAN,” Hadji who starred for Morocco at the 1998 World Cup in France told reporters in his analysis after the draw ceremony at the Sofitel Hotel, Rabat.

“They have good players playing for top clubs in Europe and their league is strong too. I expect them to have achieve remarkable things at the CHAN.”

The Super Eagles will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in their first group game of the competition on January 15.

The competition designed for players plying their trade in their countries domestic league will run from January 13 to February 4.