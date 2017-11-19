- Advertisement -

David Moyes has warned he does not want to hear any “excuses” from West Ham players and said there will be “no shortcuts now”.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager has taken charge of West Ham following Slaven Bilic’s dismissal during the international break.

Ahead of their trip to Watford on Sunday, the Hammers are third from bottom in the Premier League and have conceded more goals than any other side.

Moyes is keen for the players to raise their level, telling Sky Sports: “I don’t want to hear any excuses. There are no shortcuts now. It’s been documented that we have not done well on a lot of physical stats so I don’t want to hear excuses of ‘why I didn’t do this or why this didn’t happen’.

“Just get on and do the job and be a little more humble for your team-mates. Make sure you are part of the team and not an individual.

“The players can’t keep getting away with making excuses, they have to stand up, take responsibility and say ‘this is what we need, this is what we want’ and I am hoping my staff and I can give them that.”

Moyes’ coaching staff includes Alan Irvine and Billy McKinlay as well as former West Ham and England defender Stuart Pearce.

Explaining his decision to appoint Pearce, Moyes said: “When West Ham said to me who is in my staff I thought ‘I wonder about Stuart Pearce’. I think his motivation and the way he goes about things, we need that.

- Advertisement -

“Alan and Billy I know really well, Stuart is new to me but he gives me a connection with West Ham and his experience as a player and manager is really important to me as well.

“I need to get wins early doors. Alan is a really good coach and a fantastic organiser and planner and I want Stuart’s determination and commitment and up-and-at-them right away because we are in a bit of a hurry.”

The Hammers have only won twice in the Premier League this season, with their last victory coming in late September when they beat Swansea 1-0.

Two players who could be key if they are to improve their form are Andy Carroll and Marko Arnautovic.

Moyes says he sees similarities between Carroll and former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson, while he hopes to get more from summer signing Arnautovic.

“They [Carroll and Ferguson] are both fantastic in the air. They are centre-forwards that the opposition don’t want to play against and we have to try use that at the right time to our advantage,” Moyes said.

“It won’t be every game. They will be times when we need to play with Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew maybe, but there will be other days when we need to play as Andy Carroll as a centre-forward.

“We need Marko Arnautovic to show us what he showed at Stoke. He has got the ability to score goals and make goals but he has to be a team player as well and be part of it. The players have all been made aware of what is expected of them.”