- Advertisement -

Paul Pogba was named in Manchester United’s starting XI to face Newcastle United on his return from injury on Saturday, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo on the bench.

Midfielder Pogba has been out since September 12 with a hamstring injury, while striker Ibrahimovic and defender Rojo both sustained serious knee injuries during a Europa League game against Anderlecht in April.

- Advertisement -

Defender Phil Jones was not included in United’s match-day squad after aggravating a thigh problem while on international duty with England, so Victor Lindelof partnered Chris Smalling at centre-back.

Jose Mourinho’s United began the day eight points below Premier League leaders Manchester City.