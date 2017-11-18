- Advertisement -

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have used all of their experiences this season to put them on a four-game winning run, while hailing two-goal scorer Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s comfortable 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon means they have won each of their last four games by a three-goal margin, with the improved form immediately following their 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Klopp feels his side have faced all types of opposition during the 2017-18 campaign and have only deserved not to win on one occasion — at Wembley against Spurs.

When asked about Liverpool’s improved maturity at his postmatch news conference, Klopp said: “After the two weeks we were not together, we spoke about it.

“We have to build on our experiences we made so far during the season. We had pretty much everything. We played all kind of teams and styles.

“It was only one game where it was really bad — and it was Tottenham, it was not good. I know with the other results people will think a little bit differently but, in my eyes, there’s only one really bad game, and we could have won all the other games.

“We have to score in the right moment and we should not concede. When we speak about a performance, we build on that now. This experience, we have used it.

“We have much better protection — I hope we can keep that. That’s a big part of not getting nervous in a game. There’s still a lesson for the whole [of] Liverpool if we don’t score. We have nothing else to do other than try it again and again.

“It looked much more mature and that’s very important for us.”

Salah scored twice against Saints to take his Liverpool tally to 14 goals in 18 games in all competitions — the most of any Premier League player this season.

His nine goals in his first 12 Premier League appearances for the Reds is also more than any other player in Liverpool’s history at that stage of their Anfield career.

The Egypt international broke the deadlock on Saturday in the 32nd minute with a brilliant curling effort just outside of the penalty area, before going to add his second nine minutes later, with Philippe Coutinho scoring Liverpool’s third midway through the second half.

“What can I say? He’s in a good moment,” Klopp said. “It’s good for us.”

On Salah’s first goal, the Liverpool manager added: “That’s not a real chance from out there. It’s a fantastic goal.

“The second goal was fantastic play — an outstanding pass [from Philippe Coutinho]. I’m pretty sure Phil played a few more of these passes already in his life, but when somebody gets it the box and is not offside then that’s quite rare. Nice goal.

“Southampton are a really good football team and you need these moments — we had these moments not too often so far this season.

“You need these goals and, thank God in the moment, we score them. That makes all the difference.”

Alberto Moreno played the entire 90 minutes on Saturday — just over 12 hours after the arrival of his baby son.

“Alberto Moreno is a father,” Klopp revealed. “2:30 a.m. last night, his wonderful wife [gave birth]. Alberto Junior Moreno was born in Liverpool. He was in the [team] hotel, sorry!”

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Joel Matip missed his first Premier League match of the season on Saturday with a “strain” sustained earlier in the week.

Klopp admits he is unsure whether the centre-half back will be available for Tuesday’s Champions League tie at Sevilla, but admitted the issue is not overly serious.

“It’s the smallest strain you can have, but he’s a tall boy,” Klopp said. “Maybe for Mo Salah it would be a problem.

“For today, there was no chance, but it looks good. I’m not sure if he will be ready for Tuesday.”