- Advertisement -

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde admits his team were fortunate to win 3-0 at Leganes with the scoreline “misleading”.

The unbeaten La Liga leaders extended their lead to seven points after the victory but their coach accepted the final outcome was harsh on Leganes.

Valverde said: “The result was misleading and excessive because Leganes made it difficult for us and had a great game, while there were times when we weren’t brilliant.

“They’re very secure at the back, as shown by the fact that they’ve only conceded two goals in five games.”

- Advertisement -

Luis Suarez played a key role in their win after scoring twice to take his tally to five league goals this season. Valverde insists he was never worried about the form of the Barca striker despite his unspectacular start to the campaign.

“Suarez? We need his goals, as well as those of Lionel Messi, Paco Alcacer and others, such as Paulinho,” Valverde said.

“We already know our forwards always relate well with our opponents’ goal and that sooner or later, the goals will come.

“Now people will calm down about Suarez. We’ll see what happens next.”