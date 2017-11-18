- Advertisement -

Pep Guardiola reckoned Manchester City’s performance was worth more than a 2-0 victory as they continued their winning run at Leicester.

The league leaders kept their seventh clean sheet in the Premier League this season as Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne scored either side of half-time at the King Power Stadium.

Guardiola was pleased with his side’s display but felt they had the chances to add to their goal tally in what he described as a “tough” game.

“Everything was good. The goals were outstanding, they were scored collectively rather than individually. It was three points more and we keep going with our 18 unbeaten games in a row in all competitions and a clean sheet,” he told Sky Sports.

“We could have scored more goals with the way we arrived at the by-line but in the last action, we didn’t finish. It was tough but we did really well and we created a lot of chances to score more goals.

“We are so happy because after the international break, it is always a little bit complicated. We conceded one chance in the second half with a corner but the rest of it, we controlled a lot.

- Advertisement -

“The way we played, we continued in much the same way and it’s three more points. So now, we rest, we starting thinking about Feyenoord and Huddersfield and go game by game.”

John Stones was taken off just after the half-hour mark, and Guardiola confirmed the central defender will miss the next four to six weeks with a hamstring strain.

“Unfortunately, he will be out for a long time. In terms of the muscular injury, maybe one month to six weeks,” he added.

“It is the toughest period now because in December, there is a lot of games so we are going to miss him a lot, but that is normal with this calendar and he has played a lot of minutes.

“We demand a lot from the players. With the national team. Gareth [Southgate] has to do his best to prepare the team [England] for the World Cup, so I understand completely, but we demand a lot from the players too.

“Every few days, there is a game over 11 months and there are three weeks to rest in the summer so in the end, that [injuries] is going to happen. Maybe we should sit a little bit more and think about it with the players.”