A former Zimbabwe Cabinet minister says the ruling Zanu-PF party will recall President Robert Mugabe “as early as tomorrow”.

Former war veterans minister Tshinga Dube spoke as thousands of residents of the capital pushed closer to the official State House in a massive rally calling on Mugabe to go. He remains under military house arrest and is said to be resisting efforts to step aside.

Dube says “we are just going to properly send the old man away as early as tomorrow or so”.

Provincial branches of the ruling party have passed no-confidence votes in Mugabe and called for the Central Committee to meet this weekend and recall him as party leader. They also want first lady Grace Mugabe recalled as head of the women’s league.