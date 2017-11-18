- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team the Super Falconets have booked their place in the final qualifying round for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup following a 5-1 win against Morocco at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin on Saturday.

Chris Danjuma’s ladies who were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg a fortnight ago booked the ticket on a 6-2 aggregate scoreline.

The game was delayed due to heavy downpour at the venue and the match commissioner contemplated postponing it to Sunday before the decision was later made to let the game go ahead.

The Super Falconets got off to a perfect start with Rasheedat Ajibade grabbing the opener in the fifth minute following a good work on the left by Joy Duru.

Gift Monday increased Nigeria’s lead 10 minutes later finishing off a brilliant counter-attacking move.

They were however pegged back in the 35th minute after goalkeeper Onyinyechukwu Okeke fumbled Fatima Tagnaout’s free kick.

Reuben Charity however put the game beyond the North Africans when she netted the decisive third goal in the 77th minute.

Ajibade and Reuben grabbed a goal each in the closing stages of the game to complete the rout.

The Falconets will face the winner of the encounter between Burundi and South Africa in the final round.

The Burundians shocked South Africa 2-0 win in the first leg.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will be staged in France in 2019.