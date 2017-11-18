- Advertisement -

Arsene Wenger admits Arsenal will need to match the demands of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to keep them out of the clutches of other top clubs.

The duo have just over seven months remaining on their current contracts with the Gunners and are yet to sign terms on fresh deals.

Ozil produced a man-of-the-match display in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over north London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates on Saturday, with Sanchez netting the second goal in the win.

But when asked whether the win over Spurs could convince the duo to stay, Wenger said: “It’s not enough, because the quality of the contract has to be good and enough for them.

“I am convinced they love the club and love the team, but all the rest will be decided, when? I don’t really know.

“The quality of the contract is part of it. The whole thing has to be right and they have to be happy.

“I believe they love the club and want to stay, but there are other top clubs out there who offer good contracts as well.”

Sanchez joined Arsenal from Barcelona following the 2014 World Cup for over £30m and has since scored 75 goals in 154 appearances.

Ozil signed for Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 for a then club-record £42m fee and has since netted 33 times in 171 matches.