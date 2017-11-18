- Advertisement -

Jurgen Klopp admitted it was the “perfect day” after Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners over Southampton on Saturday.

Two goals from Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool on their way at Anfield, with Philippe Coutinho netting the third after half-time.

Victory sees Liverpool win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time in 2017, while it is the first time Klopp has tasted success against Southampton.

And after a cagey opening to the first half, Klopp was delighted to see his side punish Southampton after taking the lead.

“It was a difficult game. We had more chances but it was an open game,” Klopp told Sky Sports after the match.

“It was clear we needed to be patient in a lively way. The first goal, I had nothing to do with, and the second – a fantastic pass.

“That’s Mo’s biggest strength, to run into these areas without being offside, I don’t know how it’s possible. But the runs are fantastic.

“We forced the third goal and could have had more. It was the perfect day for us.”

Salah put in a man-of-the-match performance for Liverpool, and the Egypt international has now scored 14 goals in all competitions.

His nine league goals puts him top of the Premier League goalscoring charts, while it’s the most scored by a Liverpool player after their first 12 games – beating Robbie Fowler’s record of eight.

- Advertisement -

The 25-year-old has hit the ground running since his £38m move from Roma, who did have his doubters after failing to break into the Chelsea first team before moving to Italy.

“Maybe he’s surprising himself a little bit,” Klopp added. “He scored a lot in Italy, but he’s in a very good moment. You see how hard Roberto [Firmino] and Sadio [Mane] are working, and they haven’t scored but it’s no problem – they will have their moments.

“Speed is one thing. But players like him are good in wide spaces, but when you the opposing side is defending deep, he is still making these runs.

“That makes it really difficult. He is so quick and that makes it really difficult to defend.”

Klopp also praised his defence as they picked up another clean sheet, singling out Alberto Moreno – whose wife gave birth for the second time in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Real mature from all the boys. The two centre-halves played outstandingly well,” Klopp said.

“Alberto became a father for the second time at 2.30am last night, I don’t know if a lot of players would have played like him today. He was in the hotel with us. Sorry for that, Mrs Moreno!

“It was a big step for him today. A really good performance for us.”