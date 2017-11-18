- Advertisement -

Mauricio Pochettino says Danny Rose must “build up his fitness” after leaving the defender out of his matchday squad for Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

Despite featuring in both of England’s friendlies against Germany and Brazil last week, the 27-year-old was told to train at Hotspur Way with the other players who were not involved at the Emirates Stadium.

Rose, who attracted interest from Manchester United in the summer, has featured only once in the Premier League this season since returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

“He was training today. Like Lamela, after one year out, we need to look after their fitness,” said the Tottenham manager.

“When you have 10-11 months out then play, sometimes it’s better to train and prepare for the next game [vs Borussia Dortmund] where he could be on the bench and even play.

“Sometimes they need different types of training to get fit and build their fitness.”