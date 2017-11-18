- Advertisement -

Manchester City centre-back John Stones was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury during the first half of his side’s Premier League game at Leicester City on Saturday.

Stones, who has been in excellent form for City and England, pulled up while chasing the ball in the 28th minute and gave way to Eliaquim Mangala shortly after.

With Nicolas Otamendi suspended, club captain Vincent Kompany had slotted in alongside Stones at centre-back for Pep Guardiola’s league leaders.

The injury prone Kompany, a Belgium international, was making his first league start since August.