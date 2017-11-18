- Advertisement -

Agege Local Government Council Chairman of Lagos State, Abdulganiyu Egunjobi, on Saturday canvassed support for Super Eagles’ winger, Victor Moses, who was shortlisted for the BBC African Footballer of the Year 2017 award.

Egunjobi, called for the support for Moses after receiving an award from the organiser of Asisat Oshoala Foundation and Lagos State Secondary School Girls Football Clinic for his contribution to the clinic at Agege Stadium.

Moses was nominated alongside Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Guinean Naby Keita, Senegalese Sadio Mane and his Liverpool teammate, Mohammed Salah of Egypt.

Egunjobi’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Rotimi Sulyman, quoted the chairman, as saying the winner of the BBC African Footballer Award were determined by public voting.

The chairman insisted that Agege residents must vote for Moses to ensure overwhelming victory for the Nigerian.

“May I use this medium to call on all residents of Agege to go on the internet, and vote en masse for Victor Moses, who has been nominated for BBC African Footballer of the Year, 2017.

“Your vote will make Moses emerge winner of the prestigious award and become the second Nigerian to win it after Austin Jay Jay Okocha. So go on the internet and cast your vote for him.”

The chairman promised to lead the charge for Moses to win the award.

“On Nov, 23 and Nov. 24, I will be offering free wifi access to all visitors and workers of Agege Local Government at the Council and mobilising them to vote for Moses.”

“Voting for the award will close at 1800 GMT on Nov. 27 while the winner will be announced on Monday Dec. 11, live on BBC World TV and BBC World Service Radio,” Egunjobi was quoted as saying.

The foundation is a pet project of Super Falcons striker, and reigning African Female Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala.

It is aimed at teaching aspiring female footballers in secondary schools basic techniques of football.