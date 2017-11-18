- Advertisement -

The home-based Super Eagles will begin preparations for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in the first week of December.

The championship is billed for Morocco from 12 January to 4 February, 2018.

The Super Eagles have been placed in Group C of the competition that is meant for players plying their trade in their country’s domestic league along with Rwanda, 2014 champions Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

The annual Nigeria Professional Football League pre-season competition has been expanded to six teams to allow the team participate and get in shape for the CHAN.

The Super Six will kick off in Kano from December 11 with NPFL champions Plateau United, MFM FC, Enyimba, Akwa United and Kano Pillars also expected to participate in the competition.

- Advertisement -

“The coach (Salisu Yusuf) is contemplating having the team in camp in the first week of December ahead of the super six competition,” spokesman of the team, Toyin Ibitoye, said.

“You know all the clubs are currently preparing for the new season and it will be difficult to get the team in camp earlier than that.

“It is good that we are participating in the Super Six as it will help the technical crew assess the players and put them in proper shape for the competition.”

Nigeria failed to progress beyond the group stage at the last edition of the competition in Rwanda in 2016.