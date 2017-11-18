- Advertisement -

World champions Germany and France are among the teams being lined up to tackle the Super Eagles in a pre-World Cup warm-ups in March, according to report.

The Eagles will play two friendlies in March ahead of Russia 2018 after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) moved AFCON 2019 qualifiers also in March to October.

“France and Germany are the two countries Nigeria are considering to play as part of the build-up for next year’s World Cup,” a top official said.

“The France game appears the more realistic, but all will be known after the World Cup draw especially if they are not in our group in Russia.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said they will announce the friendlies after the December 1 World Cup draw in Moscow.

Nigeria have twice clashed with France at full international level – they beat Les Bleus 1-0 in a friendly in Saint Etienne on June 2, 2009, before the French took their revenge with a 2-0 win in a Round of 16 clash at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Eagles have clashed with Germany once, on April 22,1998, with the Europeans running away with a lone goal win courtesy of a 58th minute goal by Andreas Moller.