- Advertisement -

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to return to contention for Tuesday’s crucial Champions League clash with Tottenham after a club-imposed suspension.

Reports have suggested that Aubameyang’s partying during the international break and his decision to film an unauthorised video on club premises with a freestyle footballer led to Peter Bosz punishing his star striker ahead of Friday’s match with Stuttgart.

Dortmund lost 2-1 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena as their slump in form took in a fifth Bundesliga game in succession without victory.

That run has mirrored Aubameyang’s own lack of form – he has 15 goals for the season, but none in his last five games across all competitions.

- Advertisement -

And chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the Gabon international will come in from the cold when Dortmund host Tottenham, when Bosz’s men require a victory if they are to keep their slim hopes of reaching the last 16 alive.

Watzke told Eurosport: “A squad needs rules and, every now and then, you have to sharpen your senses. The decision is up to Peter Bosz and the coach has complete support from all sides.

“Auba is still a great guy. He will be back to normal on Tuesday. But he has no special rights – you have seen that again.”

Watzke firmly ruled out any prospect that the disciplinary measures could prompt Dortmund into a January sale of their prized asset.

“It’s not about selling a player, that is complete nonsense,” he said. “But you have to sanction things. It’s like a family, you have to step in at some point. But he is our player and remains our player.”