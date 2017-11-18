- Advertisement -

Pius Henwan, General Manager, Plateau United FC of Jos on Saturday says the club will register 50 players for the 2017/2018 football season.

Henwan said this was to strengthen the team for its CAF Champions League, Nigeria Professional Football League and the Aiteo Cup engagements next season.

He said already some new players have been recruited to replace the 12 players released last season and to fortify the team before the commencement of the 2017/2018 NPFL which kick-off in January.

- Advertisement -

The GM announced that the team would participate in a pre-season tournament in Kano next week to allow the technical crew evaluate the players.

“Efforts are on for the team to embark on a close camping outside the country where the team is expected to map out plans for their continental campaign.

“During the camping the team will play some quality friendly matches with some foreign clubs,” he said.

Henwan explained that the state government would ensure a befitting reception for the team for doing the state proud by winning the NPFL title.