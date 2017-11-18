- Advertisement -

Some chieftains of political parties on Friday appealed to voters in Anambra to turn out en masse to vote for candidates of their choices in the Saturday’s governorship poll.

They said this in interviews in Lagos that voters who would fail to exercise their franchise should not complain of poor leadership.

Chief Charles Nwodo, the National Chairman of Progressive Action Council, advised the people to avoid apathy.

“We believe that the people of Anambra know that if they fail to come out to vote, they are creating chances for poor leadership.

“There is no alternative to democracy; we are appealing to IPOB to cooperate with the electoral body and allow the people to exercise their franchise,’’ Nwodo said.

He urged security agencies not to intimidate any voter, urging adding that they should ensure peace and order.

Chief Osita Okereke, the National Chairman of African Liberation Party, also urged voters to come out and exercise their franchise.

“Voters should be wise in their decision,’’ Okereke added.

Chief Perry Opara, Secretary-General of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), urged people of Anambra to come out en masse to vote as there would be enough security.

Mr Damian Ogbonna, the National Chairman of Peoples Progressive Party, advised miscreants to avoid being used to foment trouble.

He appealed to all stakeholders in the election to ensure its success.