Stephen Eze has played down talks Nigeria have been drawn in an easy group in next year’s CHAN in Morocco after they were drawn with Libya, Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea in the first round.

They will play their opening match on January 15 against Rwanda in Tangier.

The seeming low profile of Nigeria’s group foes in recent African football standings have sparked talks the CHAN Eagles are in in an easy group, but Stephen Eze said that is not the case.

The big stopper, who featured at Rwanda 2016, has maintained all the four teams are potential winners and as such the Super Eagles will pay equal attention to every game.

“No team is easy these days, so there is no point saying the Super Eagles are in an easy group”, Eze said.

“It is only with hard work that we will overcome our opponents.

“It will be a tough group because everyone would want to qualify.

“We’ll brace ourselves for tough games and also believe in ourselves that we can go through from the group over the rest of the teams.”

Nigeria will be making their third appearance in the championship for players plying their trade in their local leagues.

Nigeria’s first finals appearance was in Cape Town, South Africa, where Stephen Keshi guided the country to a bronze medal finish.