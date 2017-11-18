- Advertisement -

Newly-unveiled Gateway United coach, Hakeem Busari, has said he would ensure that the club gain promotion to the Premier League at the end of next season.

Gateway, who are in the Nigeria National League, in August sacked their coach Samuel Abimbola and his assistants after a string of poor results in the league. They ended last season without a coach.

Busari, who is a former technical assistant to the national U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, between 2004 and 2006, was unveiled in Abeokuta during the week.

The former Crown and Shooting Stars coach said his experience at his previous clubs would assist him in leading the club to achieve the set target.

“Gateway are a club with the right structure and they have been in the Premier League before. The NNL is a tough league to play in but I believe that at the end of next season, we will be in the Premier League,” he said.

“It will not be an individual job but I believe that with the experience I have gathered in my stay at some other clubs, I will be able to lead the team to achieve this target. I also expect that the management and players will do their part to ensure that we get the desired result.”

Busari, who signed a one-year contract, will be assisted by Akeem Daranijo.

Meanwhile, the club will return to the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, for their home games next season. Gateway played their NNL matches at the Gateway Stadium, Ota last season. They finished sixth in the Southern Conference of the league.