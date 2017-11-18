- Advertisement -

Defender Jamiu Alimi has said he expects the home-based Super Eagles to at least go past the group stage of next year’s CHAN, which they failed to do last year.

Alimi was on the team who did not go beyond the group stage at the 2016 CHAN in Rwanda.

Nigeria have now been drawn in Group C based in Tangier along with 2014 winners Libya, last year’s hosts Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea.

They open their campaign in Morocco on January 15 against Rwanda at 7.30pm in Tangier.

Alimi, who is yet to agree a contract extension with Kano Pillars, said the current team are capable of reaching the knockout stage of the bi-ennial tournament exclusively reserved for players who feature in their domestic leagues.

“Nigeria should go past the first round of the CHAN,” Alimi said of the team who finished third on their debut CHAN appearance in 2014.

“In coach Salisu Yusuf they have a coach who has proved himself already.”

However, the central defender warned there are no longer minnows in the game and as such the Eagles should be focused and not expect easy games in Morocco.

“There are no more easy games or teams and so we have to remain focused and be at our best to win in Morocco,” he cautioned.

The competition kicks off January 13 to February 4.

Nigeria’s Fixtures

Jan 15 vs Rwanda – Tangier

Jan 19 vs Libya – Tangier

Jan 23 vs Eq.Guinea – Agadir