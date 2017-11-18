- Advertisement -

Riyad Mahrez insists he is happy at Leicester City and is refusing to think about what might happen in the January transfer window.

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Roma during the summer, but stayed at the King Power Stadium and has found form in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last five club matches.

Mahrez has been linked with Barcelona, Arsenal and Tottenham in the British press in the last few weeks, but told Soccer Saturday he was focusing on helping 12th-placed Leicester climb the table.

When asked about his future, he responded: “Yes I am happy, I am happy, I’m here four years and I love this club. I am very happy.

“I don’t want to think about [January]. We still have 12 games to go until January, so if I think about January now I’m not going to play football.

“I need to play and concentrate on football and the team and we will see.”

After a disappointing start to the season, Leicester replaced Craig Shakespeare with Claude Puel as manager and have picked up four points from his first two matches against Everton and Stoke.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Man City, Mahrez insists the new boss has not yet had time to have a major impact on the players, but has been boosted by improved performances.

He said: “We are playing better. When we win, it is good. We are in good form.

“I don’t know if it’s because of the new manager, but we are winning with him so you could say that.

“Of course he brings different things and different ideas. He hasn’t changed a lot of things yet because it’s still only two or three weeks he’s been here. He needs time.

“It’s good. He’s very calm and a hard worker.”

Mahrez also sought to allay the concerns of supporters who were not excited about the appointment of the former Southampton manager.

“He’s an ambitious manager,” he added.

“I knew him from France and he had a good reputation and what I’ve seen so far, I’m confident.”

Leicester have gone six games without defeat after losing four of their first eight, but Mahrez says they are still a long way from the form that saw them win the Premier League two seasons ago.

He said: “It’s difficult to say that because we were winning every game and we were unbeatable. We lost three games in the season.

“I don’t think we are in this form now. We are far from this.

“Maybe [we can get back to that]. Why not? It’s a confidence thing. When you win games and keep winning it goes along on its own. I think we just need to play good and win games.”

He added: “It’s difficult in the Premier League. We just need to be safe first and then we will see.”