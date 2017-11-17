- Advertisement -

Pep Guardiola says last year’s 4-2 league defeat at Leicester was the lowest moment of his Manchester City managerial career.

Premier League leaders City return to the King Power Stadium on Saturday where in December last year they were 3-0 down within 20 minutes, eventually losing 4-2 with Jamie Vardy scoring a hat-trick.

Following the defeat Guardiola also came under criticism for saying he “doesn’t train tackles”.

Asked about that result, Guardiola said: “It was one of the lowest, yes. It’s not easy after five minutes we’re 2-0 down and Leicester are such a complicated team in the way that they play.

- Advertisement -

“Every mistake you make they punish you because they attack so well in just three or four seconds. That makes it very complicated for us where we defend so high and there is a lot of space in our defence.”

City go to Leicester unbeaten, eight points clear ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham, having won their last 15 games in all competitions.

But Guardiola, who was awarded Manager of the Month for October, believes the Foxes are dangerous opposition.

“We’ll have to play intelligently as it’s one of the toughest games we have, especially after the international break,” said Guardiola.

“It’s so important that we settle and to start in the right way.”