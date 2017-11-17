- Advertisement -

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said Victor Moses should return to action next week after he was sidelined for several weeks by a hamstring injury.

“Moses is progressing well – I hope to see him back next week,” Conte said at a press briefing today.

The 26-year-old Nigeria star hurt his hamstrings at his former club Crystal Palace last month.

He has missed six Chelsea games as a result of this latest injury setback.

He will also miss Saturday’s visit to West Bromwich Albion, but could be available for selection in a UEFA Champions League at Qarabag on Wednesday.

Last week, the right wing-back announced on social media that his rehabilitation is going to plan.