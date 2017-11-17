- Advertisement -

Just 24 hours after resuming ticket sales for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, a total of 159,402 tickets have been allocated to fans from around the world.

This number, which represents 98 percent of the currently available inventory, were purchased through FIFA.com/tickets, with only a few products still available in this sales period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FIFA.com/tickets is FIFA’s channel for ticket sales.

According to a report on the world football ruling body FIFA’s website, as a result of the very high demand, virtually the full inventory of tickets was allocated to fans.

It however said only special-access tickets (SATs) were left a few hours after the current ticket sales period opened.

Some 51 per cent of the ticket applications have been placed by Russian fans, with international demand accounting for the remaining 49 per cent.

Fans from Argentina, Mexico, the U.S., Brazil, Colombia, China, Australia, Germany and India make up the rest of the top 10.

During the current sales period, which will end on Nov. 28, fans will be able to purchase the remaining tickets in real time on FIFA.com/tickets.

This purchase will have an immediate confirmation of successful applications, subject to availability.

Upon conclusion of the current phase, sales will resume on Dec. 5 after the Final Draw on Dec. 1.

This will be through random selection draw window from Dec. 5 until Jan. 31, and first-come, first-served from March 13 until April 3.

Tickets purchased during sales phases 1 and 2 will be delivered free of charge to fans in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

Deliveries have been planned to start in April or May, though this is subject to change.

Tickets may be purchased by Visa, the official payment services partner of FIFA, or by other accepted payment methods.

NAN reports that a total of 622,117 tickets had already been allocated on conclusion of the first window of sales phase 1 on October 12.