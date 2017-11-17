- Advertisement -

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham have been described as “the future for Chelsea” by Antonio Conte.

The English duo were called into the recent squad by Gareth Southgate for the friendlies with Germany and Brazil.

Loftus-Cheek, 21, and Abraham, 20, featured in both matches at Wembley, and the former was named man-of-the-match on his debut against Germany.

Loftus-Cheek is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, with Abraham also out on loan at Swansea, but Conte insisted that they are both very much in Chelsea’s plans.

He said: “I think we are talking about two really good young players. Ruben and Tammy will be the future for Chelsea.

- Advertisement -

“Now it’s right for them to play regularly. Ruben said that his path is perfect and to play regularly this season is very important for his development.

“Then he can come back and play for Chelsea with greater maturity.”

Conte said that Loftus-Cheek and Abraham could take inspiration from Andreas Christensen, who is now in Chelsea’s first team having spent two years on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach.

He said: “It’s the same path as Christensen. He played for two years on loan and now he’s playing regularly for Chelsea. He’s young but an important Chelsea player.”