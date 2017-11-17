- Advertisement -

Ghana head coach James Kwesi Appiah has defended his continuous exclusion of the Ayew brothers from the Black Stars.

The 57-year-old tactican has not called up Andre and his younger brother, Jordan since the duo opted out of Ghana’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville citing injury and illness.

Andre and Jordan, who play for English sides West Ham United and Swansea City respectively, were also dropped by Appiah during his first stint in charge for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, Appiah told KweseESPN that he is simply doing what he thinks is in the best interests of the team.

“Whomever I call, people will complain so that is something I am used to,” Appiah said.

- Advertisement -

“There are so many players doing very well and there is no way I can call up everyone.

The Black Stars endured a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign which saw the West African side fail to book its place in next year’s finals.

“The most important thing is that I need to make the right calls with what is ultimately good for this team as the major guide,” he continued.

“And not allow what people complain about to influence it. If I am to bother about that then I will be calling up about 100 players.”

It remains to be seen whether Appiah will recall the Ayew brothers ahead of Ghana’s 2019 AFCON qualifier which is against Kenya in March next year.