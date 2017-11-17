- Advertisement -

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed claims his poor form in front of goal has left him disgruntled with life at Real Madrid.

Since moving to the Spanish capital in 2009 the Portugal international has scored at least 25 La Liga goals each season – including a phenomenal 48 in 2014-15.

This season his profile form has deserted him, though, Ronaldo scoring just once in seven league appearances as third-placed Madrid have slipped eight points behind leaders Barcelona.

Some reports have suggested Ronaldo’s form is linked to his mood at the club and that he is unhappy, but he insists he is feeling good in the Spanish capital.

“I don’t agree with what people are saying about me,” Ronaldo told an interview with L’Equipe.

“People don’t know the difference between playing well, playing okay and not scoring goals.

“I’m looked at as a goal machine, like a guy who has to score all the time. If that isn’t the case, nobody cares if I’ve played well or not, I’m only judged on scoring.

“I accept the criticism, but I don’t agree with it. That’s why I avoid reading or hearing what is said about me. But I have no choice but to accept it; I can’t control the world.”

Defeats to Girona and Real Betis have left Madrid with an uphill challenge to defend their league title this season, but Ronaldo is not worried.

He added: “The team? We’re playing pretty well; not perfect, but good! I’m happy and I feel good. We dropped some points in the league but, in the Champions League, we’re okay.

“It’s only the start of the season and there are a lot of matches left to play. You have to stay calm and continue to work, because it’s obvious we can do better.

“Things will change; I’m not worried. Other people are more so than me. I’m in ‘delta mode,’ if you know what I mean: calm, serene.

“Two years ago, it was the same situation; last year, the same. And this year, it starts again.”