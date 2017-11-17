- Advertisement -

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has finally spoken on how he felt when he scored against the Blues for Manchester City.

Early into the 2014/15 campaign, Lampard’s new Man City side hosted Chelsea, who were top of the Premier League, at the Etihad.

Lampard, who came on for the final ten minutes of the game and scored against Chelsea to stop the Blues from extending their 100 per cent winning start to the season, said it was “really tough” for him.

In an interview with Copa90, he said: “It was tough, it was really tough, listen, I had to do my job.

“Everyone tells me they had a feeling I was going to score, I only came on for 20 minutes. It’s one of those things that happens in football.

- Advertisement -

“The Chelsea fans were incredible for me and going to Man City was a massive choice for me.

“I didn’t want to lose 13 years, I had a great bond with the Chelsea fans, and I was like ‘ah, is this going to taint 13 years?’

“I don’t think it did in the end, and [going to Man City] was a great opportunity for me.

“I loved my time at City, and scoring that goal, I was concerned how it would be but [the Chelsea fans’] reaction afterwards was incredible, and since then.”

Lampard spent 13 years at Stamford Bridge, winning three Premier League trophies and the Champions League.