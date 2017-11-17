- Advertisement -

Sergio Aguero is in contention to feature for Manchester City at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday despite suffering a health scare while on international duty.

The striker was taken to hospital as a precaution after complaining of dizziness as Argentina lost 4-2 to Nigeria in the Russian city of Krasnodar on Tuesday.

City were quick to dismiss initial reports Aguero had lost consciousness after fainting, emphasising he was able to leave the stadium unaided.

He returned to Manchester for further tests on Wednesday, with a drop in his blood pressure believed to be the reason that he fell ill.

Manager Pep Guardiola has been keeping a close eye on Aguero since then, but he was scheduled to train with the rest of the squad on Thursday and Friday, and is expected to play some part at the King Power Stadium.

Aguero was in fine form before the international break, with 10 goals in 12 games at club level for a team who have won 16 out of 17 matches in all competitions this season, drawing the other.

City are starting to look unstoppable, having secured a place in the Champions League last 16 with a 4-2 win at Napoli before a 3-1 defeat of Arsenal sent them eight points clear in the Premier League.

Aguero scored in both of those matches and struck again for Argentina on Tuesday before illness got the better of him, so his fitness would be of significant aid to Guardiola as he seeks to maintain City’s fine form.

Guardiola will also check on the fitness of Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph, both of whom withdrew from England duty with minor injuries.

Sterling had a back injury and Delph a calf problem, but both are expected to be available to face Leicester.

– ‘We have won nothing’ –

France left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is City’s only long-term casualty, while club captain Vincent Kompany is close to full fitness after more than two months out with a calf problem.

“At the moment, when I put my boots on I feel light, I feel good, I feel as though I am not carrying an injury and that makes me confident,” Kompany said.

On City’s prospects under Guardiola, the defender added: “He will be the first to say we have won nothing. Let’s not get carried away.”

City will face a Leicester side playing just their third game under Claude Puel, but the new manager has already made his mark by making Demarai Gray a key figure in his side.

The England Under-21 winger has started each of Puel’s first two games at the helm and performed well in both, having struggled to establish himself under previous managers Claudio Ranieri and Craig Shakespeare.

“Coming from Birmingham, where I played football every week and I was looked at as one of the main players, to being in and out for the next 18 months was difficult,” admitted Gray.

“I never expected to walk straight into the Leicester team, but I think I definitely had my times when I could have played. That’s my opinion, but the managers pick the team.

“You could say I’ve got a point to prove, but I’m just trying to prove a point to myself and improve as a player and whatever media and stuff want to do, they can do.

“I’ve had a good start under the new manager and that’s what I will carry on doing for the rest of the season.”