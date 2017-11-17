- Advertisement -

The Super Eagles are to submit in May a 30-man provisional squad list to world football governing body FIFA ahead of the World Cup.

Coach Gernot Rohr will then be expected to pick his final 23-man squad for Russia 2018 from this provisional squad.

It was gathered that Rohr and his scouts have been working with a 55-man list during the qualifiers.

More players could now be added to this list as interest to play at the World Cup gathers steam.

- Advertisement -

The 64-year-old Franco-German coach has already given the strongest hint yet that players who qualified the country to a sixth World Cup will get first consideration as he has worked with them over time.

However, Rohr has also said he will give other fringe players a chance to stake a claim for squad places to the Mundial.

Several players including Michael Uchebo and Ramon Azeez gatecrashed the last World Cup in Brazil as they did not feature in the qualifiers of the tournament.

Russia 2018 will kick off on June 14.