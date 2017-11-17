- Advertisement -

Claudio Ranieri, the wily Italian who masterminded Leicester City’s remarkable Premier League triumph, hopes to spring another surprise when his Nantes side visit French leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Since his arrival at Nantes in June, Ranieri has built on the club’s strong second half of last season under then-coach Sergio Conceicao to guide them to within two points of the Champions League spots.

Nantes have picked up 23 points from a possible 30 following back-to-back defeats to start the campaign, and Ranieri is fairly relaxed ahead of the trip to the Parc des Princes.

“I’m going to take two buses,” quipped Ranieri, as he mused how to stop a PSG attack that has plundered 39 goals in 12 matches.

“I know what’s going to happen Saturday night. I want to see my team calm and really determined to play well. As for the result? I know we could lose,” he said.

“I always have a precise idea (of how to play) against an opponent. The idea is always fantastic, but the reality is a bit different!”

“Paris are going to win the championship. They’ve grown into a great team which is getting better all the time,” he added.

Brazilian superstar Neymar returns to domestic duty after a tumultuous fortnight with Brazil, cutting a fragile figure in the press conference that followed a 3-1 win over Japan in Lille last Friday.

Though Neymar has scored 11 goals in 12 games since his world-record move to PSG from Barcelona, recent weeks have yielded stories of rifts with his team-mates and disagreements with coach Unai Emery.

Brazil coach Tite spoke out in Neymar’s defence last week as the striker wiped away tears, while Emery insisted there were no issues between himself and the player.